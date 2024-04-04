Two congress candidates file nominations

Mangaluru: Wednesday marked the nomination filing of two Congress candidates in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada, the two key coastal constituencies. In the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, J P Hegde, the seasoned leader who jumped to Congress recently, initiated the process by filing his nomination at the Udupi deputy commissioner’s office. Hegde was flanked by eminent party members including Senior Congress leader Motamma, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, and Karnataka government energy minister K J George. Hegde’s ambitious agenda aimed at addressing a spectrum of challenges, from agricultural concerns in Chikkamagaluru to coastal development and welfare issues in Udupi. He emphasised the importance of fortifying guarantee schemes and combating unemployment.

Vinay Kumar Sorake echoed Hegde’s sentiments, rallying support for the Congress candidate. Sorake’s impassioned plea for unity resonated through his critique of the incumbent, Shobha Karandlaje. However, it is to be noted that Shobha has been moved to a separate constituency.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, Padmaraj R, the Congress MP candidate, filed his nomination. Padmaraj’s procession was led by veteran Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary. Minister of state, health and family welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, voiced his optimism, claiming that Congress is resolved to triumph despite adversities. Padmaraj, in his address, claimed to uphold the alleged Congress ethos of inclusivity and foster harmony. B K Hariprasad, in a resolute declaration, underscored the significance of Padmaraj’s candidacy, emphasising the party’s commitment to giving opportunities to fresh talent. As preparations intensify, the upcoming battle in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada will epitomise the dynamic political landscape of Karnataka. With the elections poised to shape the region’s trajectory, the candidates’ of these regions play a significant role.