Two huge parks to be developed in 504 acres at Bengaluru outskirts

Bengaluru: Lalbagh and Cubbon park are crowded and has been attracting several visitors on weekends in the city. Similarly, two huge parks are being built on the outskirts of Bangalore on the model of Cubbon Park and Lalbagh.

"All preparations have been made to construct 'Kempegowda Garden' near Bettahalsur near Yelahanka on the model of Cubbon park and 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Udyan' near JarakabandeKavalu on the model of Lalbagh". Horticulture Department Minister Muniratna said that Guddali Puja will be performed on March 29. The park will come up on 184.09 acres in Bettahalasur, Sondappanahalli, Kadiganahalli, 7 km from Yelahanka. The association comprising officials headed by the Horticulture Department will manage the development works. A 100 feet monolith statue of Kempegowda will be carved in Bettahalasur rock. He said that construction of lakes and bird habitats will be done here and there.

The land is free from all legal encumbrances related to construction of garden. Property worth Rs 800 crore adjacent to the airport highway has been preserved. He said that the land has already been handed over to the Horticulture Department by the Revenue Department.

On March 29, Guddali Puja will be performed and the works of both the gardens will be started. Companies from Malaysia and Singapore have come forward to prepare an outline to build a nature-rich park by keeping the rocks, hills and stones intact. The minister explained that funds have been earmarked in the budget for the construction of 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park' near JarakabandeKavalu.

'KempegowdaUdyan' is being constructed on the model of Cubbon park in an area of 184 acres near Bettahalasur, and its groundbreaking ceremony will be held on March 29 at 10 am. Later, the 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Garden' near JarakabandeKavalu, which is being constructed on the pattern of Lalbagh in an area of 320 acres, will be worshiped at 11.30 am on the same day.

"Two parks will be constructed in a total area of 504 acres as per the environmental requirement," he said.