Two Prisoners Die After Consuming Cake Essence in Mysuru Jail

Mysuru: Two prisoners have died, and another is in critical condition after consuming essence meant for cake preparation at Mysuru Central Prison on December 28.

According to prison officials, the essence was brought to the jail’s bakery section for New Year cake preparations. Three inmates, who were working in the bakery, consumed it in an attempt to get intoxicated. They initially remained silent about the incident but later developed severe stomach pain.

As their condition worsened, they were shifted to K.R. Hospital, where they finally admitted to drinking the essence. However, by then, the delay in treatment had proven fatal. One of the prisoners, Madesh from Satagalli, died on January 7, followed by another inmate, Nagaraju from Chamarajanagar, who succumbed today.

A third prisoner, Ramesh, is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Mandi Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.