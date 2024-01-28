Two senior citizens die: Trying to douse a forest fire

Live
Buntwal (Dakshina Kannada district): Two senior citizens were burnt alive when they ventured into dousing a forest fire near their house in Amtadi...
Buntwal (Dakshina Kannada district): Two senior citizens were burnt alive when they ventured into dousing a forest fire near their house in Amtadi Village in Buntwal taluk on Sunday
The deceased have been identified as Gilbert Carlo (78) and Christina Carlo (70) The plot next to theirs caught forest fire, and fearing that the fire would engulf their property as well, they ventured into the fire area and tried to douse it with sticks and some water, but exhausted with smoke, they could not escape the fire by engulfing them.
They were living in their house all by themselves. The Buntwal rural police have registered a case and are investigating
