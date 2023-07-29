Two students commit suicide after an intimate video clip went viral

Davanagere: Two students of a private college in city committed suicide after a video clip went viral on social media.

According to police recently a video clip of the male and female students' private moments on the college corridor recorded by a person from an adjacent building, surfaced on various social media platforms five days ago.

Both students and their family disturbed after the clip went viral , suffered embarassment. Unable to come out of depression the girl student reportedly committed suicide on Friday morning. After hearing the news of death, her male partner also took extreme step on Friday night, ended his life.

Deeply concerned by death , the parents of both students lodged separate complaints with the police, seeking justice and accountability for the tragic consequences of the video's dissemination.

District Superintendent of Police, Dr. K Arun, told reporters that police launched investigation , about who shot the video and who has uploaded the clip in social media and would take stern action . He said if anybody give information about those who sharing in social media police would initiate action.