Two Workers Dies Due To Sufffocataion In Manhole In Karnataka

On Tuesday, while clearing a drainage in the Jagaluru taluk hamlet of Basavanakote, two municipal workers became unwell and passed away at the Chigateri district hospital.



Eyewitnesses were present during the imcident and said said that Dundappa (45) and Nagappa (42) from Basavanakote village perished from suffocation. Each one of them supported himself only via work. Without providing them with any safety equipment, Dundappa and Nagappa were instructed to clear the obstructed drainage by Shashidhar Patil, the panchayat development officer of Basavanakote village.

The workers ended up breathing in hazardous gas coming from the drains as a result of this. They soon complained of discomfort and were transferred to Arsikere PHC. They received first aid in Arsikere before being transferred to the district hospital in Chigateri, where they passed away.