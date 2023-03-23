  • Menu
Two Workers Dies Due To Sufffocataion In Manhole In Karnataka

On Tuesday, while clearing a drainage in the Jagaluru taluk hamlet of Basavanakote, two municipal workers became unwell and passed away at the Chigateri district hospital.

Eyewitnesses were present during the imcident and said said that Dundappa (45) and Nagappa (42) from Basavanakote village perished from suffocation.Each one of them supported himself only via work. Without providing them with any safety equipment, Dundappa and Nagappa were instructed to clear the obstructed drainage by Shashidhar Patil, the panchayat development officer of Basavanakote village.

The workers ended up breathing in hazardous gas coming from the drains as a result of this. They soon complained of discomfort and were transferred to Arsikere PHC. They received first aid in Arsikere before being transferred to the district hospital in Chigateri, where they passed away.

Dundappa and Nagappa reportedly became ill while cleaning the drainage, according to Chandrashekhar, the executive officer of the Jagaluru taluk panchayat. He noted that additional inquiries are ongoing.

M Shivanna Kote, Chairperson, of the Safai Karamchari Commission explained that before requesting the personnel to enter the manhole, adequate safety measures had to have been performed. Without using safety equipment, the workmen entered the 4-foot manhole. They died as a result of this. He continued by saying that he would pay a visit to Dundappa and Nagappa's kin on Thursday and make sure they received all advantages.

