Two Workers Dies Due To Sufffocataion In Manhole In Karnataka
- On Tuesday, while clearing a drainage in the Jagaluru taluk hamlet of Basavanakote, two municipal workers became unwell and passed away
- Without providing them with any safety equipment, Dundappa and Nagappa were instructed to clear the obstructed drainage by Shashidhar Patil, the panchayat development officer of Basavanakote village.
On Tuesday, while clearing a drainage in the Jagaluru taluk hamlet of Basavanakote, two municipal workers became unwell and passed away at the Chigateri district hospital.
Dundappa and Nagappa reportedly became ill while cleaning the drainage, according to Chandrashekhar, the executive officer of the Jagaluru taluk panchayat. He noted that additional inquiries are ongoing.
M Shivanna Kote, Chairperson, of the Safai Karamchari Commission explained that before requesting the personnel to enter the manhole, adequate safety measures had to have been performed. Without using safety equipment, the workmen entered the 4-foot manhole. They died as a result of this. He continued by saying that he would pay a visit to Dundappa and Nagappa's kin on Thursday and make sure they received all advantages.