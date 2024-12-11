Uber driver from Bengaluru earns Rs. 80,000 per month; video goes viral

Bengaluru: A video of a Bengaluru-based Uber driver claiming to earn Rs 80,000 per month has gone viral on social media. Netizens are shocked to hear his monthly salary. The video was shared on the X account and is currently going viral.

In the viral video, the Uber driver can be seen speaking in Hindi. He revealed that he works 13 hours a day and earns around Rs 80,000 per month. He also said, “I am not pressured by anyone, no one tells me, I am the boss here.” The post was mentioned as ‘ A classic Bengaluru moment’ was observed in the city when a man proudly claimed that he earns more than Rs 80,000 per month working as a rider for Uber and Rapido.

The man highlighted how his earnings, driven by his hard work and dedication, have allowed him to achieve financial stability while working in the gig economy. His story has sparked discussions about the potential income opportunities available in the ride-hailing sector, especially in a bustling city like Bengaluru, where demand for quick and affordable transportation is constantly high.

The video was shared on December 4 and has received over 6 lakh views in just 5 days. Many netizens have also expressed their appreciation for the Uber bike driver’s words. The video is currently being widely shared.