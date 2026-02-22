Udan Yatri Café opens at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu virtually inaugurated the Udan Yatri Café and digitally commissioned the DigiYatra facility at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday.

Located in the pre-security departure zone, the Udan Yatri Café provides passengers with affordable snacks and beverages starting at just ₹10, reflecting the government’s ongoing push to make air travel more accessible and inclusive through enhanced passenger amenities.

The minister also formally launched DigiYatra, the biometric-based, contactless travel initiative that uses facial recognition to enable seamless, document-free movement through airport checkpoints. The system significantly reduces queuing time, promotes efficiency, and supports eco-friendly operations by eliminating paper-based processes while maintaining robust security and data privacy standards.

Mangaluru Airport began DigiYatra trials in June 2024, when only 338 out of 36,895 domestic passengers opted for the service. Adoption has grown steadily, reaching 24,512 users out of 79,114 domestic travellers by January 2026—an impressive 30.98 per cent penetration rate. Mangaluru International Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s leading private airport operator, which also oversees facilities in Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, and Lucknow.