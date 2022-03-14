Udupi: Fisherman booked under Wildlife Act

Udupi: A boat owner from Bannanje in the Udupi district has been charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 for allegedly auctioning and disposing of a critically endangered sawfish, which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

The accused in this case is Anjum Ansar. She was arrested because she failed to prevent her employees from breaking the law. Despite the fact that it was an unintentionally captured sawfish, fishermen did not release it back into the sea, instead auctioned it in the Malpe fishing port on March 10.

Clifford Lobo, Assistant Conservator of Forests, told that an investigation has been launched into the case, with a JMFC court appointing him as the investigative officer (IO). "The inquiry will start shortly, and a charge sheet will be filed in court," he stated. The 'catch' was auctioned in breach of the law since forest department employees did not attend at the site for proper disposal of the fish because they were not alerted by the Fisheries Department.

The 10-foot-long fish was accidentally caught by a fisherman aboard the 'Sea Captain,' a deep-sea fishing vessel. According to reports, the fish weighed around 250 kilos. Clifford Lobo stated that in the coming days, a fisherman awareness campaign on endangered species in the water will be held.