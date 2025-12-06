Udupi seer praises Modi’s Gita diplomacy

Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a Russian-language Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the gesture an example of India’s growing reliance on civilisational philosophy as a tool of global engagement.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the seer said the Prime Minister’s decision to use the Bhagavad Gita as a diplomatic symbol had elevated India’s cultural identity on the world stage. “The Gita is not merely a religious scripture; it is a treasure of philosophical clarity. Whenever the Prime Minister travels abroad, he takes this message with him. It is a matter of national pride,” he said.

According to the seer, the decision to gift a translated edition holds particular diplomatic relevance, as it broadens the global accessibility of Indian knowledge systems. “This demonstrates India’s intent to share its message beyond boundaries. Offering the Gita in Russian is a reminder that wisdom is universal,” he said.

He also spoke extensively about the contemporary relevance of the Gita’s teachings, arguing that they offer valuable guidance for leaders. “The scripture teaches duty-based action. Governance becomes better when administrators keep the work itself at the centre rather than personal outcomes. This message should be propagated widely,” he noted.

Recalling Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the Sri Krishna Mutt during his Udupi tour, the seer said the Prime Minister had personally encouraged Puttige Mutt’s ongoing initiatives to popularise the Gita among students and young professionals.

The visit, which drew significant public attention, highlighted Udupi’s traditional role in advancing India’s theological heritage.

The seer added that India’s spiritual diplomacy strengthens people-to-people ties and deepens cultural understanding. He expressed hope that the presentation of the Russian Gita would lead to increased interest in Indian philosophical literature across Eastern Europe.