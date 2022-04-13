Udupi: Uncle gets 20-year jail for raping minor girl

Udupi: A special fast-track POCSO court in Udupi has sentenced a 36-year-old man, identified as Ram, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually abusing and impregnating a minor girl in the Kollur police station limits. Despite the fact that the DNA test came negative, the prosecution was able to show the accused man's guilt since the DNA test report is only utilised as corroborative evidence and not as definitive proof.

The accused is the minor girl's uncle. Despite the accused's attempts to bury the case by promising her family members that he would "take care" of her, her mother went to the police station to report him.

Judge Yermal Kalpala evaluated 16 pieces of evidence out of a total of 22 before pronouncing the judgement.

The court also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 25,000, failing which he will have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment.