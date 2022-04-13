Unbroken in spirit, boy writes SSLC exam day after mom’s death

Chamarajanagara: Holding back his tears soon after the death of his mother, an SSLC student took his examon Monday.

Sanjay ofMarigudi street in Hanur town showed an undaunted spirit a day after the death of his mother Ashalatha who died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday night. His father Narayana and other relatives asked the boy to attend the exam and fulfil the dream of his mother to see Sanjay scale academic heights.

Sanjay wrote his Science examinationat Christa Raja convent in Hanur and later attended his mother's last rites.