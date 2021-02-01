Union Budget 2021: Yediyurappa sees potential to revive 'sluggish economy'

Bengaluru: The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called the Union Budget for 2021-22 presented on Monday in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come as a catalyst that can revive this sluggish economy. He believes that the budget will act as a speed booster to the economy which was badly hit due to covid-19 pandemic."It is impossible to expect a better budget amidst the pandemic. Despite that, this is the pro poor and pro middle class budget. The Union Finance Minister has announced necessary strategies for economic revival as well as containment of the pandemic," he said.



The CM welcomed the Rs 35,000 crores allocation for the vaccination drive. Reacting on the budget allocation for the farming sector he said, "The budget has provided a platform to double the farmer's income by 2022 as per the aspiration of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rs.16.50 lakh crores has been allocated for Agriculture and Rural Development. Strengthening and continuation of MSP has been emphasised. Funds to improve the infrastructure in APMCs, doubling the grants for micro irrigation and value addition programmes for 22 crops will help farmers in a great way." He added that the tax holiday for construction of affordable houses will benefit the middle class.

National Railway Project - Bengaluru Metro: The CM welcomed the move that Rs.14,778 crore has been announced for Bengaluru Metro Project. 58 kms of new route can be constructed due to this provision. "It is commendable to note that Rs.3.30 lakh crore allocated under Bharat Mala to improve road connectivity in the country and Rs.3 lakh crore to power sector. The thrust given to the bus transport system by allocating Rs.18 thousand crore will help to reduce traffic congestion in urban areas," he elaborated.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yediyurappa remarked that chalking out programmes for 13 sectors to realise the Prime Minister's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat is a welcome step. He elaborated that the allocation of Rs.87,000 crore for Urban Jal Jeevan Mission to provide urban drinking water supply, Rs. 3,000 crore for skill development , Rs.50,000 crore for research over next five years and other such programmes reflects on the priority Modi has given to the overall development of the country.

"Announcing Mission Poshan -2.0 to fight against malnutrition is very timely move. Exemption of filing Income tax returns to senior citizens above 75 years is also an appreciable measure. On the whole, the Union Budget 2021-22 has the potential to be a catalyst to revive the economy and implement development programmes. I wholeheartedly welcome this budget," he said.

Education sector: Higher education minister Dr Ashwathnarayan said that the budget gives a huge push to the New Education Policy (NEP). "The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Higher Education Commission- a formal umbrella organisation. This will improve synergy between Higher Education Institutes and rapidly develop already existing institutions. There is strong Support for Cutting-edge Research. Rs 50,000 crores to set up National Research Foundation. This will further strengthen India's vibrant research ecosystem," he added.