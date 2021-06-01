United States Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy donates 1.4 crore worth equipment

Madikeri: United States surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy has donated Covid related medical equipment to small hospitals in Mandya and Kodagu districts. Murthy a native of Hallegere in Mandya district contributing through his Scope Foundation.

Vivek's father Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy told reporters on Monday that shipment of medical equipments worth Rs 1.40 crores already despatched to 12 hospitals in two districts which facing a shortage of equipments. He said taluk hospitals and two PHCs were selected for this.

He said consignment contains 70 oxygen concentrators with adapter, 25 digital oral thermometers, 1,96,000 K95 face masks, 5000 full-face shields, 5000 forehead foam, 300 surgical earlobe masks, 1200 medical face shields, 400 nitrile powder-free gloves, 50 oxygen cannula and five voltage transformers. The foundation also plans to build a Covid ward at the cost of Rs one crore.