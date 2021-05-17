Users in Karnataka can now pay their electricity bill 24x7 on Paytm

Bengaluru: India's leading digital financial services platform Paytm has on Monday announced that users in Karnataka can now pay their electricity bill 24x7 on the platform. The company has also announced an assured reward of up to Rs. 1000 on every bill payment.

Users paying the electricity bill for the first time on the platform will get a guaranteed cashback of up to Rs. 50. Paytm has partnered with BESCOM, HESCOM, CESCOM, MESCOM & GESCOM to enable millions of users to pay their electricity bills digitally.

Since April 2020, the platform has witnessed a massive surge in digital payments for electricity bills as more people avoid venturing out, standing in queues and most importantly touching cash to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

To bring more convenience to its users Paytm has recently enhanced its UI for electricity bill payments that takes less than a minute to complete a transaction.

Users need to simply choose their state & service provider, enter their bill number or customer account number and then make that payment. Unlike other platforms which restrict users to UPI, Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking.

The payment is instant and users get a receipt on completion of bill payment. Paytm also reminds about the due date for payments through SMS and in-app notifications.

Paytm spokesperson said, "Electricity bill is one of the most important recurring expenses for people in our country, and we are committed to make it a convenient and hassle-free experience for all users.

With superior technology and a user-friendly interface, we aim to enable every consumer in India to pay their electricity bills 24x7 and receive instant confirmations. We will continue to partner with more electricity boards across the country to reach new users and increase repeat transactions from our existing users."