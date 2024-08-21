Vandalism of historical school building in Hubballi sparks outrage

Hubballi: A century-old school building in Giranichala has been ruthlessly vandalized by miscreants, causing widespread outrage and concern within the community. The incident came to light this morning, revealing extensive damage inflicted on the historic structure overnight.

Upon learning of the vandalism, local MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and former MLA Veerbhadrappa Halaharavi promptly visited the site to assess the damage and address the situation. During their visit, both leaders expressed their dismay and took immediate action to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable. Tenginakai instructed the local police to launch a thorough investigation and arrest those responsible for the destruction.

In a statement, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai emphasized the seriousness of the incident and his commitment to restoring the damaged building. He noted, “I have spoken with the relevant officials regarding this unfortunate event. I have directed the police to identify and apprehend those involved in these criminal acts. The Education Department must file a formal complaint and take urgent steps to repair the damage. The involvement of land mafia in this act of destruction is unacceptable. It is disheartening to see heavy machinery being used to demolish the school overnight. We must all work together to preserve and develop this historically significant school, despite the challenges.”

Education Department Officer Anasuya Yakkundi also addressed the situation, stating that she visited the site immediately after learning about the vandalism. Yakkundi confirmed that the destruction occurred last night and was discovered only this morning. She reported that the school, which currently has 21 students enrolled, had been subjected to severe damage.

The headmaster of the school has already filed a complaint, and senior officers have been informed to ensure that appropriate measures are taken.The vandalism has stirred significant concern among local residents and officials, highlighting the urgent need for increased protection of historical and educational institutions.