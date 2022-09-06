 Various areas flooded after heavy rains in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: India Meteorological Department reports that Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, witnessed 131.6 mm of rain over the course of the previous 24 hours, making Monday, September 5, the wettest September day since 2014.

Upmarket areas and IT corridors in Bengaluru city were once again inundated in knee-deep water on Monday morning after a second severe downpour in less than a week.

The Devanahalli-based Kempegowda International Airport has had 109.6 mm of rain since Sunday morning, making it the wettest period in the previous eight years. In the early hours of Monday, some of the roads leading to the airport's parking lots were still flooded.

Bengaluru Urban has seen an excess rainfall this season of 141% (717.8 mm), and Bengaluru Rural has seen an excess of 114%. (616.1 mm).A cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and a north-south trough that extends to central Madhya Pradesh are currently affecting southern Karnataka. According to IMD data, almost 100% more rainfall than normal has been reported since June 1 in 11 of the 16 districts in south-interior Karnataka.

Up till Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Bellari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Shivamogga will experience heavy rain (64.5 mm to 115.4 mm in 24 hours) for which a 'yellow' alert has been issued.

The Chikkamangaluru and Kodagu districts are under a heavy to very heavy (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) 'orange' alert warning on Tuesday and Wednesday. Karnataka, which received 927.2 mm, or 34 per cent more rain than normal, between June 1 and September 4, is one of the wettest states in the nation this year.