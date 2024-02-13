Venur Mahamastakbhisheka Police security in place

Venur (Dakshina Kannada district): This Jain pilgrimage centre will go overdrive in more than 200 hours for the Mahamastakabhisheka of Lord Bahubali - a once-in-12-year event. The town will receive over 2 lakh people (approximately) from all over the country, especially from states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and from a few places in Karnataka.

Superintendent of Police CB Rishyath, speaking to Hans India, stated that “we have ensured that additional police force will be deployed for the event, I visited the town on Tuesday and took stock of the security arrangements. The checkpoints, barricading, traffic arrangements, and placement of the police personnel at vantage points have been taken care of. There were a few concerns, like the parking places and narrow roads leading to the event place, They have now been addressed, and closer to the event, we will make some fine-tuning to the security arrangements there. The local organising committee has also taken elaborate measures for the smooth conduct of the event and has prepared a large group of volunteers to manage the crowds.”

The town, which is in the alacrity of the event, has put in place several facilities, like mass dining areas, well-spaced viewing enclosures, seating arrangements, and lighting for the night abhishekas. A special enclosure has also been erected for holding the cultural programmes.

The town and municipality authorities clarified that they are now managing the water supply event site, which is on the banks of the Phalguni River. Sources in the municipality said that the local primary health care centre has also been spruced up with additional facilities for meeting any exigencies with the help of the district health department.