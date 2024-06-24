VHP Reconverts Christians to Hinduism in Karnataka

Mangalore: In a significant religious event, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a ceremony for the reconversion of Christians to Hinduism. The ceremony took place at the Panja temple in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.

The VHP’s Dharma Prasar Samithill initiated contact with seven Koraga tribal families who had previously converted to Christianity. After discussions, these families expressed their willingness to return to their original faith. The VHP leaders, including Dharma Prasar South A total of 25 individuals, comprising 15 men and 10 women belonging to different families, participated in the ceremony. They also took a pledge to remain as Hindus and practice Hinduism in the rest of their lives.

The event included a Gana Yaga, during which the families were formally reconverted to Hinduism. The converted families received essential items such as clothes, groceries, and photos of Hindu deities. They were also assured that their safety would be monitored regularly.

Sunil KR stated that the Dharma Prasar cell would continue its efforts to research and facilitate more such reconversions in the coming days.

The reconversion event has sparked discussions about religious identity, voluntariness, and socio-economic factors. Critics argue that external pressures may influence individuals’ decisions, while proponents emphasise the right to choose one’s faith.

As the debate continues, the VHP remains committed to its mission of preserving and promoting Hinduism. The Panja village ceremony serves as a testament to their efforts in this regard. Several Hindu leaders from the Dakshina Kannada district have welcomed the move of the Dharma Prasar Samithi.