Village family kept in darkness for years

Udupi: In the quiet village of Saukoor, nestled within Kundapur taluk, a tale of hardship and bureaucratic indifference unfolds. A destitute family finds itself ensnared in the clutches of Mangaluru Electric Supply Company ( MESCOM) neglect, a narrative that has left their lives in darkness both literally and metaphorically.

Malathi, a resilient resident of Saukoor, was selected in 2019 as the fortunate recipient of an electricity connection under the government's 'Belaku' scheme. It was an opportunity that held the promise of brighter days for her family. However, this promise was stifled by the obstinacy of her neighbour, Vasudeva. He raised objections to the power line traversing his land, becoming the reluctant antagonist in Malathi's pursuit of a basic necessity.

Despite Vasudeva's objections being repeatedly dismissed by the courts on three occasions, MESCOM remained unresponsive to the legal verdicts and the pleas for justice. What should have been a straightforward procedure evolved into a drawn-out ordeal, MESCOM's inaction not only defied the courts but also propelled the situation into a lamentable state of contempt for the law by the MESCOM

Driven by a determination to right this wrong, Dr. Ravindranath Shanbhog, President of the Human Rights Protection Foundation, has stepped forward. His resolve to champion Malathi's cause through legal avenues speaks volumes about the prevailing injustice. The narrative takes an uplifting turn as Dr. Shanbhog embarks on a journey to secure what should have been rightfully bestowed upon Malathi—an electricity connection.

The backdrop of Malathi's family, once toiling as labourers in the bustling city of Mumbai, paints a poignant picture of their journey to Saukoor in 2019. The same year that introduced them to a glimmer of hope, courtesy of the Belaku Scheme, also became the genesis of their ongoing struggle.

Addressing reporters, Dr. Shanbhog denounced the MESCOM officials' unfounded excuses, highlighting their invocation of a 'neighborhood dispute' as a veil for their apathy. He cites the authorities' rejection of Vasudeva's objections by the former DC Kurma Rao in April 2020, followed by the denial of his injunction and case by both the Kundapur Civil Court and the Senior Civil Court later on.

Dr. Shanbhog vows to reclaim every rupee expended by Malathi during her relentless pursuit of justice, reinforcing the foundation's dedication to restoring her dignity and right to a basic human need.