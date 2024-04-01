Violation of Election Code of Conduct: Election Commission Notices 'Mid-Street Iftar' Organizers

Mangaluru: The Election Commission of India has issued a stern notice to the organizers of the controversial 'mid-street Iftar party' conducted at Mudupi Grama Panchayat. This event, held on Saturday, led to the obstruction of over 200 meters of State Highway for a staggering four hours, disrupting normal traffic flow until 2 pm. The primary organizer of the event, Abubakar Siddique of Auto Rajakanmar Iftar, has been singled out for violating the election model code of conduct.

Taking place at the Mudipu junction in Ullal Taluk, a pivotal intersection leading to Dakshina Kannada district's burgeoning IT hub, the Iftar party garnered attention from the Election Commission after a viral video surfaced on social media platforms, sparking public outrage. The event's encroachment on the state highway restricted traffic to one side, causing significant inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike during peak hours.

Interestingly, the gathering, attended by rickshaw drivers, traders, and locals from Ullal Taluk, was lauded by certain segments of the Muslim community as a commendable effort towards fostering communal harmony, with claims of participation from diverse backgrounds. However, the Election Commission's notice to Siddique demands an explanation for his disregard of ECI norms and actions that should be taken to address this violation.