Visvesvaraya Technological University inter-collegiate basketball tournament held

Mysuru: VTU Inter-collegiate Mysuru Zone Basketball championship tournament 2021-22 was organized by ATME College of Engineering, Mysuru in association with VTU Belagavi at ATME campus.



The Basketball championship tournament was inaugurated by Prof Venkatesh C, Chairman, DOS in PE and SS and L S Savitha, International Basketball player. The newly built Basketball court was inaugurated by the guests at ATMECE campus.

Sudina H C, Officiating Mysuru Zone Regional director-VTU, Dr Rathnakar G, Sports Committee Chairman- ATMECE, Dr Muralidhar M P Convener and Director of Physical Education, ATMECE, Mysuru were present.

Dr Venkatesh C spoke on the fundamentals of basketball and opined that, "the rural players are better than urban players if they are well trained by the experts, by citing the example of L S Savitha, Guest of honour."

L S Savitha addressed the young budding players to focus on the fitness aspects and try to achieve better in the field of sports to take sports as a profession. Total 10 teams toom part in this championship namely, ATMECE, Mysuru VVCE, Mysuru, NIE,Mysuru, PESCE, Mandya, MIT, Mysuru and Thandavapura, Ghousia College of Engineering, Ramanagara,. VVIET, Mysuru and CIT, Poonampet.

Final match was played between NIE, Mysuru and PESCE, Mandya, PESCE Mandya was triumphant. Best all-rounder award was given to Prathik of NIE, Mysuru and Player of the championship was given to Chinthan Gowda of PESCE, Mandya.