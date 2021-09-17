Vivekananda monument to empower youth: Ashram

Mysuru: As the row over proposed Viveka Memorial is taking different proportions, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama Swami Mukthidanandaji Maharaj said "those who are not abiding by the judiciary can face hurdles in the coming days."

Speaking to mediapersons, Swami Mukthidanandaji said "the truth is in black and white, but some of them are trying to manipulate truth and conveying false information against Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama and its aspiration to build Viveka Smaraka."

Explaining further, he said Viveka Smaraka is not just a concrete structure, but a tool for the empowerment of youths towards better India. Ashrama is not intending to pitch a fight against anyone, while some of them are now going against the law. They may face tough time in the future," Swami Mukthidanandaji added.

Advocate Arun Kumar explained that it was handed over to M Venkatakrishnaiah (Thataiah) in 1914 and was later handed back to the government as documented in then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) (now MUDA). It is also mentioned that it was taken over by Venkatakrishnaiah to run an orphanage for Hindu boys, which was later shifted to its current place opposite Subbarayanakere.

Niranjan Mutt is not related to any particular community or religion. Even during 1970s, there was an attempt by some to claim the ownership of the Mutt and the court rejected the plea and imposed fine on them, said Arun Kumar. Writer C P Krishna Kumar, former officers Chakravarthy, C V Gopinath, former VCs J Shashidhar Prasad and K Chidananda Gowda, Sadvidya Educational Institutions Secretary Narahari were present.