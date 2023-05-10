Voting is important to write the grand future of the state: CM Basavaraja Bommai

Voting is important to write about the grand future of the state. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that everyone should come out of the house and vote.

He spoke after casting his vote in Shiggamvi today. People's vote is for the welfare of every citizen of Karnataka. I am confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get an absolute majority. There is no difference between voting as an MLA and as a Chief Minister. He said that I have voted as a citizen of Karnataka.

Talking about the Bajrangbali issue, what we will not do for the election. We have done it for faith and trust in Bajrangbali. Such is the relationship between us and God. Congress people are also going to the temple. They don't do what they say. He said that he does not say what he does.

Everyone should vote, I did. Come out and exercise your right. He said that voting is important to write the great future of the state. This election is development on one side and liars election on the other. He said that they gave it to us last time when they could not run the government by making an unholy alliance.