VVCE organises workshop on Python

Mysuru: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), organised one-day workshop on "Statistical Analysis using Python" for third semester students.

Dr G. Kumaravelan, HoD, Department of Computer Science, Pondicherry University, delivered technical talk. The aim of the session was to introduce students to apply and solve statistical problems using Python.

The inaugural session was followed by theoretical introduction to statistical methods. The second session included hands-on training using Python on the statistical concepts. Later, feedback from the workshop was also collected from students. Vinutha D C, HoD, Computer Science was also present.

