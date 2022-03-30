VVCE sets up incubator to support semiconductor IC design research

Mysore: Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in collaboration with Vivartan, has set up an incubation centre in its campus carry on research on semiconductor design. VLSI semiconductor design is quite rare and only a few colleges have it. There has been an increase in awareness about the industry among the people and colleges since the last year after the government gave a push to semiconductors.

Incubator at VVVCE will be a hub in Mysore for training and skill development in the area of semiconductor design. With this incubation, VVCE will be expanding its training and skill development to a large scale. This initiative aims to bring in a semiconductor ecosystem in the campus where industry, students and faculties work together to bring up indigenous chip design in line with India's semiconductor scheme.

This collaboration intends to bring in a plethora of opportunities for students for both internships and jobs in the VLSI / Semiconductor industry. Vivartan's industry professionals will participate as a guest faculty at VVCE and will primarily focus on Computer Architecture, Network Theory, VLSI & Embedded and other courses. Vivartan and Institution will collaboratively bring up the RISC-V lab, exploring emerging demand for open source RISC-V computer architecture and other peripheral IPs. Vivartan is founded by industry professionals committed to transforming learning space in engineering education that creates quality, employable and industry ready engineering professionals.

Vivartan currently offers training, workshops and internship to engineering students Vivartan has been associated with ECE,VVCE since 2009 training students in various VLSI fields such as Design Verification, Standard Cell Library and Memory Designs, RTL, Physical Design, Analog Design and Layout.