VVCE students prove how bamboo can replace steel in RCC building construction

Mysuru: Students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) have successfully experimented how bamboo can replace iron in construction of houses.



Nishanth, Karthik MMP, Mahendra Halandage and H R Chirag, the four talented students from the Civil Engineering Department came out with this innovative and practically successful use of locally available bamboo instead of iron.

Bamboo building can be constructed in any part of the country and the technology is best suited for a one-storey building.

The method is also environmental friendly as about 2.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide is released into the air to produce one ton of iron. Students have discovered that slabs made of bamboo were so hard that they were able to withstand about 700 kg weight.

Instead of using steel in the ceiling slab bamboo can be used for RCC. Horizontal and perpendicular, bamboo proved to be effective in sustaining weight. The Karnataka State Science and Technology Committee has recognised this as the best invention of the year and students have applied for patent. Commenting on student's discovery, project mentor Dr P K Umesh said that while more than 250 colleges sent their inventions to the State Science and Technology Committee, his students' effort was crowned with success.

Middle-class people are suffering a lot owing to increasing cost of construction material, especially steel. Its price which was Rs 49,000 per tonne in 2020 now has reached 72,000 per ton. If people use bamboo for a single story building, a lot of money can be saved.

