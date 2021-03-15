Wait and watch if Geetha joins Congress: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Speaking to reporters after meeting the Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar at his residence, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, D.K Shivakumar on Geetha, wife of the celebrated actor joining the Congress, stated," Let's see if she joins the party."

Madhu Bangarappa, son of the former chief minister of Karnataka, S Bangarappa, who a few days ago joined the Congress, said his sister Geetha too would join the party.

Geetha in 2014 contested the Lok Sabha election on JD(S) from the Shivamogga constituency, but lost to the BJP. Shivakumar said that Bangarappa has a right to talk about it while Geetha would speak on the right occasion.

"Shivarajkumar and I are close friends. His family is the nation's asset. We have tremendous respect for the family and I share a rapport with them," the KPCC president said. Talking about the CD sex scandal, Shivakumar said that he would respond after having a discussion with the party leaders.