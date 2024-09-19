Live
- Free Aadhaar Update: Government Extends Deadline to December 2024
- Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount
- Hyderabad Metro's 'X' Account Hacked, Management Responds
- Ganjam district tops in anti-TB drive
- CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Key Meetings on Civil Supplies and Skill Development
- Chandrababu to hold review on Rural Water Supply today
- TMC Officials Survive Boat Capsizing During Flood Inspection In West Bengal
- Siddaramaiah strongly condemns threats made against Rahul
- Muralidhar takes charge as Tirupati Task Force DSP
- BBMP claims 6,000 potholes ‘fixed’ within deadline set by Dy CM
Just In
Waqf Board to establish 15 women’s colleges in state: Minister
Kalaburagi: In a historic special cabinet meeting, the Karnataka Waqf Board has received approval to establish women’s pre-university colleges in 15 districts across the state, announced Minister for Housing, Minorities Welfare and Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan.
In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Monday, approval was granted for the establishment of 15 women’s pre-university colleges at a cost of Rs 47.76 crore. Each college will have an expenditure of Rs 3.18 crore.
Using the Rs 47.76 crore in accrued interest within the Waqf Board, women’s colleges will be established in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagara, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Vijayapura, Kolar, Davangere, and Dharwad, the minister said.
The establishment of these women’s colleges aims to provide higher education to the community. Additionally, the Karnataka Housing Board has received cabinet approval to develop a new housing layout in Kalaburagi’sTavaregere area. In the first phase, 87.34 acres of land out of a total of 286.28 acres will be developed at a cost of ₹80 crore in a 50:50 ratio with the Karnataka Housing Board, added Zameer Ahmed Khan.