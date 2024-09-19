Waqf Board to establish 15 women’s colleges in state: Minister

Kalaburagi: In a historic special cabinet meeting, the Karnataka Waqf Board has received approval to establish women’s pre-university colleges in 15 districts across the state, announced Minister for Housing, Minorities Welfare and Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Monday, approval was granted for the establishment of 15 women’s pre-university colleges at a cost of Rs 47.76 crore. Each college will have an expenditure of Rs 3.18 crore.

Using the Rs 47.76 crore in accrued interest within the Waqf Board, women’s colleges will be established in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagara, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Vijayapura, Kolar, Davangere, and Dharwad, the minister said.

The establishment of these women’s colleges aims to provide higher education to the community. Additionally, the Karnataka Housing Board has received cabinet approval to develop a new housing layout in Kalaburagi’sTavaregere area. In the first phase, 87.34 acres of land out of a total of 286.28 acres will be developed at a cost of ₹80 crore in a 50:50 ratio with the Karnataka Housing Board, added Zameer Ahmed Khan.