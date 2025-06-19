Water, too little or too much during various seasons in city

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, the paradox of water is stark and growing, too little in the summers, and excess water during the monsoon. Addressing gathering, United Ways CEO Rajesh Krishnan said once celebrated for its lakes and pleasant climate, the city faces water shortage during summers, groundwater is over-extracted, and the piped supply is unreliable. Reports from the Central Groundwater Board indicate that regions such as Kolar and Bengaluru Urban are among the top in terms of unsustainable groundwater extraction rates, with extraction levels of 193.35% and 186.70%, respectively, in 2024. At the same time, during monsoon months, poorly planned urban infrastructure and encroached stormwater drains lead to severe flooding, even in upscale neighborhoods. This imbalance, scarcity in summer, inundation in rainy seasons, reflects a deeper crisis in water management that has left the city vulnerable to both drought and deluge