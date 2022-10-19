Water Warrior Of Karnataka Dies

In the Karnataka district of Mandya on Monday, Kame Gowda, an environmentalist who overcame a lifetime crises to construct 16 lakes, passed away. The 86-year-old Kame Gowda, also known as Kalmane Kame Gowda, passed away at his home in Dasanadioddi village.



Gowda, known as a "water fighter," had already received plaudits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. On June 28, 2020, PM Modi thanked Kame Gowda for his efforts to construct 16 lakes in the area on his monthly radio show, "Man Ki Baat."



The fact that differenciate him from others was his initiative that he took. Sheepherder Kame Gowda was from the Mandya district of Karnataka. He did not attend school after being born to the Venkata Gowda and Rajamma marriage. But his affection for and ties to his herd of sheep drew him nearer to the natural world. He therefore created lakes for wildlife and birds.

He used his entire life's savings to construct water features. He had stated that he desired a home, employment for his kids, and property for the creation of lakes. The government had offered financial support while previous CM B.S. Yediyurappa was in office. Currently, Dr. K. Sudhakar, the health minister, had handled Kame Gowda's illness.

Furthermore, many ministers including chief minister pay condolences to his death. The chief minister, expressed his condolences for Kame Gowda's passing and praised him for his efforts to meet the village's water needs.