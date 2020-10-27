Mysuru: The ten-day long 410th Mysuru Dasara festivities culminated with spectacular Dasara jumbo savari here in the cultural capital of the State on Vijayadashami on Monday. Caparisoned elephant Abhimanyu who carried the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari, adorned in pink Mysore silk saree, and seated in the 750-kg golden howdah, left the people spell-bound.

The simple yet elegant procession which was confined to 270 meters in front of the Mysuru Palace (from South gate near Shwetha Varaaha Swamy temple to North gate near Bhuvaneshwari Devi temple) due to the pandemic, ended in 45 minutes, from 3.20 pm to 4.05 pm.

Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa kick-started the procession by offering pooja to "Nandi dwaja" at 3 pm at auspicious Makara lagna at North gate of the palace. And giving his Dasara message on the occasion, Mr Yeddyurappa told media persons, "Mysuru Dasara has its own historical tradition and cultural background. In the history of Indian culture one cannot see a festival which has come for such long period (celebrated since so many years). It is very rare.

The festival which reflects Kannada Naadu's art and culture, and attracts people from across the country and the world, was celebrated in a simple way this year. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic it was inevitable to limit the celebrations to traditions, and we were compelled to cancel many Dasara programmes which attracted huge number of people. It is the festival which is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil.

It is the time for a new beginning with new self-confidence, consciousness and enthusiasm. People are in crisis due to the pandemic and drought and we have confidence that we will win over all these. In this backdrop the State government has taken all precautions. I congratulate people of the State for cooperating with us at this juncture.

I pray Goddess to bring out people from all the problems and let them live with peace, prosperity and good health. With the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari once we are relieved of coronavirus, we pray Goddess to bless us with all energy to celebrate Dasara in a very grand way next year." He extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

After Nishaane, Nauphat elephants, six cultural troupes and two tableaux passed, it was time for the much awaited moment. Even as western police band played "Bharath ki jawaan" music, flanked by caparisoned female elephants Vijaya on right side and Cauvery on the left 54-year-old Abhimanyu carrying 750-kg golden howdah, arrived majestically to the front of Mysuru Palace to the cheer of electrified people who stood up with folded hands.

Standing in the podium, Mr Yeddyurappa offered floral tribute to the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari housed in the golden howdah at 3.53 pm at auspicious Kumbha lagna. Scion of the royal family of Mysuru Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar attired in navy blue suit joined the CM.

Mysuru district in-charge minister S T Somashekar, city mayor Taslim, deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, city police commissioner Dr Chandraguptha also joined them on the podium.

It was followed by national anthem played by 26-member Western police band led by band master B Manjunath and stick major Praveen Kumar. Traditional 21 rounds of shots were fired from seven brass barrels during the national anthem. Later, amidst the tunes of "Sri Chamundeshwari Paalaya Ma" by percussion instruments of Pattada Naadaswara/Mangala vaadya team led by Nataraju V, and "Saare Jahaanse Achcha" tunes played by Western police band, Abhimanyu walked in the procession. He was guarded by parade commander, mounted commandant KARP M G Nagaraju on his horse Saangini, and two platoons of 36 mounted cops.

Standing 2.68 meter tall, adorned with Singoti on its tusks, chaamara on its ears, hanepatti on its forehead, dibba on its legs and decked up with designs of colourful paints by four artists led by Nagalingappa Chandrappa Badiger, nails painted in golden colour, Abhimanyu led by his mahout Vasantha carried the golden howdah with perfect grace, composure and majesty undisturbed by the cheer of the crowd. Composed and dignified, Abhimanyu and its equally decked up mates were indeed the cynosure of all eyes. After the Chief Minister offered pooja to Nandidwaja, at 3.20 pm caparisoned elephant Vikrama proceeded at the forefront as 'Nishaane' elephant indicating the beginning of the procession, with his mahout J K Putta sitting on it carrying a flag with royal insignia Ganduberunda. He was followed by caparisoned elephant Gopi as 'Nauphath' led by his mahout Nagaraju. And they both marched to the tunes of "Aigiri Nandini" song rendered by percussion instruments of Naadaswara troupe led by Krishnamurthy V and Puttaswamy A.

Waiting patiently and braving the sun, over 200 people witnessed the cultural extravaganza in front of the Mysuru Palace for 45 minutes.

Yeddyurappa gets honour for sixth time as CM

♦ Yeddyurappa offered floral tribute to Goddess Chamundeswari at Mysuru jumbo savari for the sixth time as CM

♦ Yeddyurappa visited Suttur Math at the foot of Chamundi hills and met seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamy ji in the afternoon

♦ This time only 200 people witnessed the jumbo savari including policemen, artists, officers, journalists and a few selected elected representatives as against over 10,000 people every year in view of the Covid pandemic

♦ At least 50 meter distance was maintained between each troupe in the procession

♦ Mysuru city police commissioner Dr Chandraguptha and DCPs Dr A N Prakash Gowda, Ms Geetha Prasanna led the police forces

♦ Apart from CM, Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism C T Ravi, MLA S A Ramdas and few others, arrived in a Airavatha bus at the Mysuru Palace. Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L Nagendra and Harshavardhan, ZP chairperson B C Parimala Shyam, ZP CEO D Bharathi, city corporation commissioner Gurudutt, MUDA chairperson H V Rajeev and others were present

♦ As many 503 police constables, 60 women police led by one DCP, five ACPs, 29 police inspectors, 44 sub inspectors, 77 ASIs, three platoons of KSRP, five platoons of CAR, two teams of fire and emergency services, two ambulances, four teams of anti sabotage commando team, one bomb disposal squad, one commando team were deployed

♦ Special food with glucose, poha/avalakki (flat rice), sugarcane, jaggery, coconut packed in green grass (garike) were fed to Dasara elephants during the procession

Jumbo savari timeline

♦ 9.35am: Idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari to be housed in 750-kg golden howdah arrived from Chamundehwari temple atop Chamundi hills to Mysuru Palace after poojas.

♦ 2.30 pm: Golden howdah was tied to Abhimayu

♦ 3 pm: CM Yeddyurappa offered pooja to 'Nandi dwaja' at the North gate of Mysuru Palace and launched the Dasara jumbo savari procession.

♦ 3.20 pm: caparisoned elephant Vikrama proceeded at the forefront as 'Nishaane' elephant indicating the beginning of the procession from South gate of Mysuru Palace near Shwetha Varaaha Swamy temple

♦ 3.53 pm: CM Yeddyurappa offered floral benediction to idol of Goddess Chamundeswari seated in the golden howdah carried by Abhimanyu.

♦ 4.05 pm: Procession culminated with Abhimanyu reaching North gate of Mysuru Palace near Bhuvaneshwari devi temple

Torchlight parade cancelled this year

Torchlight parade usually held at Bannimantap grounds at night on 10th day of Dasara was cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It usually featured breath taking military motorcycle display, fireworks, etc. Over 30,000 people witness it every year.





Dignitaries watching the procession Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa offers pooja to Nandi dwaja at the North gate of Mysuru Palace to mark the launch of the Dasara jumbo savari




