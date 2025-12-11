Sundaram Finance Celebrates 25 Years of Service at Tirupati branch

Sundaram Finance marked a meaningful milestone today as its Tirupati branch completed 25 years of continuous service. More than a celebration of time, the event recognized the enduring partnership with customers, the dedication of employees, and the support of their families who have shaped the branch’s legacy in Tirunelveli.

“At Sundaram Finance, what sustains us is not just longevity, but the spirit of truth, fairness, and service that defines our relationship with people. This branch has endured because of the values it lives by—and the community it serves and belongs to.” said Mr. S. Balasubramanian Vice President & Head of Andhra region - Sundaram Finance.