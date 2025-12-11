Sundaram Finance Celebrates 25 Years of Service at Tirupati branch
Sundaram Finance marked a meaningful milestone today as its Tirupati branch completed 25 years of continuous service. More than a celebration of time, the event recognized the enduring partnership with customers, the dedication of employees, and the support of their families who have shaped the branch’s legacy in Tirunelveli.
“At Sundaram Finance, what sustains us is not just longevity, but the spirit of truth, fairness, and service that defines our relationship with people. This branch has endured because of the values it lives by—and the community it serves and belongs to.” said Mr. S. Balasubramanian Vice President & Head of Andhra region - Sundaram Finance.
"Established in 2000, the Tirupati branch has played a vital role in expanding financial access in Tirupati, often serving customers who were outside the reach of mainstream finance. Small business owners, first-time borrowers, self-employed professionals, and transport operators have all found a dependable financial partner in this branch" said Mr. Sekhar B, Senior Branch Manager, Tirupati retail branch.
The branch has stood for more than financial support—it has stood for transparency, dignity, and a human touch, helping generations of customers build livelihoods and live with confidence.The strength of the Tirupati branch lies in its people. Many employees have spent significant parts of their careers here, serving not just with competence, but with honesty, empathy, and purpose. Their bond with customers goes beyond transactions—it is built on mutual respect and shared progress.This milestone also honours the families of employees, who have quietly stood behind every achievement. Letters of heartfelt appreciation personally signed by Mr S. Balasubramanian Vice President & Head of Andhra region, Sundaram finance were presented to family members acknowledging their role in making this journey possible.As Sundaram Finance prepares to celebrate 75 years in 2029, this branch milestone serves as a reaffirmation of the company’s founding philosophy—to serve with integrity, grow with humility, and remain rooted in community.The Tirupati branch is not just a place of work or finance—it is a symbol of continuity, character, and commitment to doing what is right.