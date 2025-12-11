Vi Business Expands IoT Portfolio with Smart Gas Metering Solutions

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of India’s leading telco Vi and India’s leading IoT solutions provider, announced the expansion of its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) portfolio with Smart Gas Metering solutions for the City Gas Distributions (CGDs).Being pioneers in the smart meter energy ecosystem with India’s first deployment in 2018, Vi Business is now extending its IoT and AMI capabilities to address India’s rapidly growing CGD sector.





This strengthens Vi’s commitment to supporting the Government’s efforts to modernise utility infrastructure, enhance operational standards, and accelerate digital metering adoption across the energy value chain.The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) projects the CGD sector to emerge as India’s largest natural gas consumer, accounting for almost one-third of the total volume by the end of this decade. With the rise in demand, Smart Gas Metering has emerged as a critical enabler for CGD companies seeking to combat Lost and Unaccounted Gas (LUAG) due to leakage, theft, manual billing errors, and pilferage.



