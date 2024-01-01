Live
Just In
We support Ram temple construction: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah in damage control mode
In a damage control mode, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that his government was in favour of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
"We extend our total support to the construction of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya," CM Siddaramaiah said while contradicting the statements by his cabinet colleagues.
However, he maintained that he has not got an invitation to attend the inauguration of the temple "I will consider attending the ceremony once I get the invitation," he stated.
Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics, D. Sudhakar had said that "to get votes in the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government projected the Pulwama terror attack, and this time, Lord Ram is being projected".
"Ram Mandir's inauguration is a stunt. People are not fools. We have been made fools twice. I am confident that we won't be fooled for the third time," he had told reporters.
"Ram Mandir is being inaugurated ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. I and Congress MLA Raghu Murthy contributed to Ram Mandir. We have also donated bricks. Lord Ram is for everyone. The inauguration of the temple is a gimmick during the time of the election," Sudhakar said.
The minister further said that the BJP was using religious beliefs to garner votes.
"Where was Ram Mandir during the last Lok Sabha elections?" he questioned.