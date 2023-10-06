While BJP is working to divide society, Congress is stitching it up: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Needles and scissors can be made from iron. DCM DK Shivakumar quipped that while Congress is working with needle sewing, BJP is cutting with scissors.

Responding to the media at his residence in Sadashivanagar on Friday, he replied to the BJP's allegation that an atmosphere of fear had been created by targeting Hindus in Shimoga. "We declared Kuvempu's Jaya Bharat Janani Tanujate song as the national anthem during SM Krishna's time. This song is the message of the Congress party to Karnataka."

"Our aim and objective is to build Kuvempu's Sarva Jananga Shanthiya Thota, BJP is telling them what they want through the Satya Shodhan Committee. If we are building a society, they are breaking it. This is the difference between Congress and the BJP," said DCM.

"Our district in-charge minister has met and spoken to both Hindus and Muslims. He has listened to their problems. Whoever has done something wrong, he has condemned it. There is no concept of protecting anyone here. We will work to punish those who have done wrong beyond the law. But BJP is keeping a list and going to the house of some."

At the same time, he agreed with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy that we are real Hindus and the BJP are fake Hindus.