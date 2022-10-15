Whitefield Metro: Work towards final stage

Bengaluru: The work on the Whitefield Metro rail line has reached its final stage and BMRCL is preparing to start the train service in February 2023. Trial runs of trains on these are pending. After completion of 15 days of trial run, inspection by Railway Safety Commissioner is to be done. After that, passenger traffic will start. The work of constructing the stations is in full swing.

All these works were inspected by BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez and Railway Safety Engineering Department Director NM Dhoke.

He walked from Whitefield Metro Station to Garudachar Palya. He inspected the work of various stations and got information from the officials. Railway Safety Commissioner should be invited for inspection in the first week of February 2023, meanwhile all the work should be completed. All pending station related works should be carried out expeditiously. Anjum Parvez instructed the officials that all the work should be completed by the end of January.

Over 13 stations are being constructed on the 15.50 km long railway line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield. If trains start running up to Whitefield, IT corridor will be connected from different parts of the city. BMRCL officials estimate that the number of metro train passengers is also likely to double.

Preparation for trial run from October 25 Meanwhile, the preparations to start the trial run of the trains from the 25th are in full swing. The coaches of the trains were transported by trailers to Whitefield depot.

Six bogies brought by BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Ltd) have been shifted to Whitefield depot. BMRCL officials said that they will be assembled and trial traffic will be started.