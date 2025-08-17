Why Early Fertility Screening Matters for Young Adults 

Bengaluru: In India, fertility is still a subject discussed mostly after marriage. But is that the right approach? Unfortunately, couples who struggle to conceive often face blame, delays in diagnosis, and emotional distress. The truth is that fertility isn’t just about age or timing—it’s influenced by several factors in both men and women. That’s why early fertility screening should be seen not as a reaction to a problem, but as an essential part of proactive health planning.

This article highlights the growing importance of fertility testing for young adults and how it can pave the way for healthy, informed parenthood.

What is fertility testing?

For women, fertility screening consists of a basic blood test and ultrasound; for men, it consists of a semen analysis that can provide important information about your reproductive health. In addition to checking sperm motility and count, these tests can assist women evaluate their ovarian reserve (egg count), hormone levels, and uterine health. The report's findings will assist people in considering their options, including trying to conceive sooner, using ARTs or reproductive preservation techniques like preserving eggs or sperm, or treating underlying disorders like varicocele, PCOS, or endometriosis.

Elaborating on how fertility screening can help

Hormonal Imbalances: abnormalities in key hormones such as progesterone, oestrogen, luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteal phase can indicate underlying conditions such as early ovarian insufficiency, PCOS, or luteal phase defects. Low progesterone levels, for example, may be a sign of luteal phase problems, which may result in early pregnancy loss or difficulty implantation.

Ovulation Irregularities: An irregular ovulation cycle or anovulation (absence of ovulation) can be detected by monitoring ovulation using tests that assess the LH surge or basal body temperature. Early detection of ovulation issues, help couples to better schedule periods or intrauterine insemination (IUI). And, early treatment guarantees that ovulatory abnormalities won't become a persistent barrier to getting pregnant.

Ovarian Reserve: A woman's ovarian reserve is the quantity and quality of eggs she still has in her ovaries. Tests such as ultrasound-based Antral Follicle Count (AFC) and Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels can evaluate ovarian reserve and give a comprehensive picture of reproductive potential.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART): Important information from early diagnostic testing, such as sperm quality, uterine anomalies, or endometriosis, might assist you in determining which ART is best for you.

Fertility evaluations often uncover broader health concerns, such as thyroid disorders or diabetes, which can impact conception and pregnancy.

Can fertility screening help to cope with mental and financial stress?

Yes! When screening is done at the appropriate moment, people or couples always have the opportunity to mentally prepare themselves, learn what their bodies truly need, and gain options. Instead than rushing into treatments or feeling pushed later, seek prompt intervention. Also, prevent a woman from having recurrent miscarriages. And, will lessen the psychological toll that infertility takes, which is sometimes made worse by time constraints and cultural expectations.

Early diagnosis is the cornerstone of fertility success. By identifying potential issues early, individuals and couples can access targeted treatment. Therefore, one should undergo fertility screening in their 20s or early 30s. It is not about rushing into parenthood, it's about keeping your options open and staying in control of your health.

(Authored by Dr. Mohammed Ashraf C, Scientific Director and Head of Embryology, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru)