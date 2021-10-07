Wildlife Week celebrated at Mysusu Palace

Mysuru: The 67th Wildlife Week was celebrated at Mysuru Palace premises here on Wednesday. Dasara elephants and school children took part in the 'jatha' organised to mark the occasion. An oath was taken by the participants on the occasion to protect animals.

Mysuru circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T Hiralal said, "We are organising the 'jatha' to create awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife. Wildlife Week was started in 1957.

This year, we have taken a pledge to protect aquatic animals. Water conservation is also on our agenda."

"Bandipur and Nagarahole forests have around 320 tigers. With this, Karnataka stands second in the country for the highest number of tigers with 524 tigers. Not only tigers, we also want to protect all the animals. This jatha is symbolic in that direction," Hiralal said.

Senior officer Jagat Ram, DCF Karikalan, Kamala Karikalan, Dr Ramesh and others were present on the occasion.