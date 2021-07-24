Will Sriramulu be elevated as Deputy CM?

Chitradurga: While the attention of the entire State is riveted on the next chief minister in place of BS Yediyurappa who is expected to step down after July 26, there is an intense speculation in Chitradurga about elevation of district minister B Sriramulu as Deputy CM in the new cabinet. Sriramulu, a loyal leader of the BJP for many years is now holding portfolio of social welfare department.

Followed the hint dropped by Yeddyurappa that he would step down after July 26, supporters of Sriramulu are discussing his elevation. In the last Assembly election campaign, BJP leaders promised to appoint Sriramulu as Deputy CM if the party was voted to power. The Valmiki community, to which Sriramulu belongs, stood solidly behind the BJP in the elections. But the promise was not kept causing disappoint among the supporters of Sriramulu in the Valmiki community.

Accoding to rumours doing the rounds, the party high command has taken note of the disappointment of the community and called Sriramulu to Delhi to assure him that he would be promoted as Deputy CM. The party leadership is understood to have decided to appoint those MLAs who are young and stand a chance of contesting Assembly elections for another three-four terms as DCMs. Sriramulu meets the criteria as he is only 50 years old and enjoys solid support from his community. The supporters of Sriramulu are so confident of his elevation in the new cabinet that they have posted congratulatory messages on social media to the would-be Deputy CM.

Meanwhile, the supporters of incumbent Deputy CM Lakshman Savadi are demanding his appointment as Chief Minister. They have posted the slogan "Modi for Nation; Savadi for State" on social media.