Will take everyone along, says CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai, who was chosen as Karnataka's new Chief Minister at the legislature party meeting here on Tuesday, stated that he will take everyone along with him.

"I will take everyone along with me in administration. It is going to be a pro-people government. Addressing the challenges of Covid and natural calamity will be my priority," he said.

"The situation of finances in the state is not good. Will take steps to improve the situation," he said.

On the cabinet, he said that he will meet Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot on Tuesday night and later, discuss the matter with party leaders.

Bommai, who is seen as close confidante of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said: "Yediyurappa is going to be our leader always."

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity. Yediyurappa has blessed me," he added.

"Party legislators have elected me unanimously and I will live up to their expectations," he said.

"I will work day and night to offer relief to the people in distress due to COVID or the recent floods. I will initiate all steps to improve the economic condition of the state in the coming days," he told reporters.

Following torrential rains, parts of the state had witnessed floods in recent days.

He said he would work hard to live up to the expectations of the Prime Minister and Yediyurppa on the development front.

Meanwhile, news of Bommai set to becoming the next Chief Minister triggered celebrations in Shiggaon town in the district headquarters of Haveri.

Shiggaon is from where Bommai got elected to the Karnataka assembly.

Bommai's supporters hit the roads, burst crackers and raised slogans in favour of their leader.