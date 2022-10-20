Will there be a construction of grade separator at 4 junctions instead of steel bridge?

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP had accused the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government of corruption, which had taken up the steel bridge construction project from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal Junction in the city. So, the project itself was abandoned. Now the fact that the BJP-led government is ready to take up the project again has given way to doubt.

In 2016, Siddaramaiah, who was the chief minister, and KJ George, who was the Bengaluru development minister, were accused of kickbacks. BBMP has invited tenders for preparation of Feasibility Report and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of grade separator at Chalukya circle, Windsor Circle, Kaveri Junction and Mekhri Junction. A decision was taken in October 2016 in the board meeting of BDA to construct a 6-lane steel flyover on the 6.72 km stretch from Chalukya circle to Hebbal at an estimated cost of Rs 1,350 crore. Finally, administrative approval was given to L&T Company to award the contract to undertake the work at a cost of Rs 1,791 crore. Environmentalists and citizens staged a series of protests as 2,244 trees were being cut down for the construction of the bridge. Shobha Karandlaje, who is now Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and many others joined hands for this. BS Yeddyurappa, who was the BJP state president, had alleged that kickbacks were received from the contractor for the construction of the steel bridge. The then Congress government decided not to build the bridge due to allegations of corruption and announced that the project was abandoned in March 2017. Now, the BJP-led government is undertaking the bridge construction project, which has come under criticism from environmentalists and the public. Doubts have been expressed about the purpose of the flyover construction project being undertaken when the assembly elections are on the threshold. They objected that the move to prepare the DPR without gathering public opinion about the project is wrong.

BBMP has invited short-term tenders for preparation of Feasibility Report and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of grade separator at Chalukya Junction, Windsor Circle, Kaveri Junction and Mekhri Junction on Bellary Road connecting to Kempegowda International Airport. A time of 30 days has been given to submit the report.

However, the corporation officials are not clear whether separate flyovers should be constructed at the four junctions or whether a single flyover should be constructed from Chalukya Junction to Mekhri Circle. There is also confusion about whether to build a concrete or steel flyover.