With impending Narendra Modi-Amit Shah visits, BJP braces up a year early for polls

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state in the first week of April to begin their party campaigning, a year before the state assembly elections that will be held in 2023.

Usually, the Prime Minister Modi and Shah make a visit to those states that has an election coming up in a year. Part of the BJP's election strategy is to incubate the election. They will set up the stage or platform through launching, inaugurating, many projects of central and state governments. Recently, the same has been done in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. They visit before the election and write a preface to the election battle. This strategy will be repeated in Karnataka as well.

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tumkur Siddhaganga Math on April 1. Later, the Ksheera Samurdhi Bank will be inaugurated at the Co-operative Conference in Palace Ground, Bengaluru.

While PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ambedkar School of Economics on April 5 and will be part of the launch program of suburban rail project. BJP state leaders have planned to use the two leaders' visit to supplement their election preparation. The state BJP has silently begun their work to bring in root level worker.

Also, Amit Shah is likely to hold a meeting of the Core Committee of the BJP State unit. BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Katil is trying to convene a meeting of party leaders with the Union Home Minister. However, there is information that has not yet been finalized. National President JP Nadda is also expected to attend the meeting.

At this meeting, it is possible to discuss the agenda of election preparation. Amit Shah is scheduled to discuss and agree on key issues, including the state tour of various party leaders and developments in state politics. According to sources, BJP leaders, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, will begin a state tour by the end of April.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that there is a debate over the cabinet expansion and the expansion could be given a nod in April. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will also visit the state on April 5 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is known that the central government has informed the state government about the two leaders taking a state tour together.