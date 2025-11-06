Woman found murdered at home

Police on Wednesday said a 65-year-old woman was found murdered at her house here, with theft suspected as her gold mangalsutra was missing. The deceased has been identified as Shreelakshmi, police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Uttarahalli area.

According to police, the matter came to light when her husband, Ashwath Narayan, who was at work, tried to contact her over the phone. When she did not respond to repeated calls, he asked their tenant at around 5.30 pm to check on her.

“When the tenant checked, they found Shreelakshmi lying unconscious on the floor inside the house,” a senior police officer said. “There were injuries on her neck, lips, and face, and her gold mangalsutra was also found missing,” the officer said, adding that preliminary investigation suggested she may have been smothered and strangled to death.

Police suspect that someone known to the family may have entered the house and killed her before fleeing with the jewellery. “Based on a complaint received, we have registered a case of murder at the Subramanyapura police station, and efforts are underway to nab the suspect,” police added.