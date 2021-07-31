Woman inspector among 4 cops suspended for extortion

Bengaluru: TheKarnataka Policehave suspended a woman inspector and three other policemen on charges of extorting money from a couple.

DGP Praveen Sood has issued orders in this regard and kept Renuka, the inspector attached to the CEN police station in Whitefield division. Her colleagues, -- SIs Naveen and Ganesh, and constable Hemanth Amana -- were suspended.

The action has been taken after the submission of an investigation report by ACB.

The couple V.V. Sudeep and his wife Shwetha Singh, who are into interior designing were summoned to the police station on July 16. He approached the police for incomplete work in spite of payment of money. Inspector Renuka, SI threatened the couple and managed to get Rs 5 lakh. The couple were also forced to pay Rs 5 lakh to their client.