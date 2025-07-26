Woman plots husband’s murder over affair, arrested in sensational case

Ramanagara: In a shocking crime that has rocked Makali village in Channapatna taluk of Bengaluru South district, a woman has been arrested for allegedly plotting the cold-blooded murder of her husband with the help of her lover and hired killers.

The victim, Lokesh, a former Gram Panchayat member and well-known JDS functionary, was also a prosperous poultry shop owner in Bengaluru and was engaged in agriculture. Lokesh had helped his wife Chandrakala win Makali Gram Panchayat elections twice. However, Chandrakala, who is currently a panchayat member, is said to have developed an illicit affair with Yogesh.

an employee at the postal department in Bengaluru.

According to police, the couple had been married for 18 years and have children together. Differences reportedly cropped up over Lokesh’s plans to sell their Bengaluru site, leading to repeated quarrels. Seeking to eliminate him, Chandrakala allegedly gave Yogesh a contract to kill her husband.

The conspiracy first began seven months ago when Chandrakala allegedly gave a ₹2 lakh supari, but that plan failed. Not giving up, she again paid Yogesh ₹3.5 lakh to carry out the murder. Yogesh, a native of Navile village in Mandya, along with his criminal associates Surya, Shivalinga, Chandan, and Shantharaju, allegedly planned and executed the murder.

On June 23, the gang waylaid Lokesh’s car near Khyaspura village under the M K Doddi police station limits, forced him into an isolated spot, poisoned him, and staged the scene as a suicide. They placed Lokesh’s body beside the car with a poison bottle to mislead investigators. His body was found on June 24 in suspicious circumstances.

Adding to the deception, Chandrakala even held a press conference in Channapatna demanding that police arrest her husband’s “killers” and ensure justice.

The police cracked the case after discovering key clues — the poison bottle cap was missing and a slipper was found at the crime spot.

Investigators also traced an unknown mobile number back to Chandrakala. This led to the arrest of Chandrakala, Yogesh, and four others involved in the conspiracy and execution.

According to police sources, the accused had even purchased a separate car solely to carry out the murder. The shocking revelation has brought to light the real story behind the suspicious death of a local politician — a husband betrayed and murdered by his own wife for the sake of an illicit affair. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.