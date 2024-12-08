Woman who underwent sterilisation gives birth to third child after 5 yrs

Chitradurga: In a remarkable case in Chitradurga, a woman who had undergone sterilization surgery five years ago gave birth to her third child, leading the District Consumer Forum to impose a fine of ₹55,000 on the doctor who performed the surgery.

On April 28, 2014, Lakshmamma, a mother of two children, underwent a sterilization procedure at the district hospital, performed by Dr. K. Shivakumar. However, despite the surgery, Lakshmamma gave birth to her third child on January 26, 2020.

Lakshmamma approached the Consumer Forum with a complaint, alleging that the surgery was not performed correctly, leading to the birth of a third child despite the procedure. In her complaint, she stated that the doctor had not carried out the procedure properly, causing her to suffer unnecessary consequences. On February 17, 2021, she filed the complaint with the Chitradurga District Consumer Forum seeking appropriate compensation.

On December 6, 2024, the Chairperson of the District Consumer Forum, H. N. Kumari Meena, concluded that due to the negligence of the doctor in performing the sterilization procedure, it had failed, resulting in significant distress for Lakshmamma. The forum ordered the doctor to pay ₹30,000 as compensation for the trauma experienced by the woman and an additional ₹25,000 to cover the expenses of the legal proceedings, bringing the total penalty to ₹55,000.