Women files cheating case against BJP MP's son; Counter complaint of Blackmail filed

Bengaluru: Allegations of love, sex and cheating have been heard against Bellary BJP MP Devendrappa's son. A fraud complaint has been filed against MP Devendrappa son Ranganath, who is working as a lecturer in Maharaja College, Mysuru. A Bengaluru-based young woman has lodged a complaint that she has been cheated by believing that she is going to get married, and an FIR has been registered at the Basavanagudi Women's Police Station in Bengaluru.

It is alleged that Ranganath met the young woman at a party, a year and a half ago and later had sexual relations with her in a hotel in Mysore. However, the young woman mentioned in the complaint that he is now refusing to get married. Based on this complaint, an FIR under IPC section 420, 417, 506 has been registered against Ranganath, son of Bellary MP Devendrappa, at Basavanagudi Women's Police Station, Bengaluru.

It is said that Ranganath, who met the young woman through friends at a party, sexually abused her in a hotel in Mysore last January, believing that he would marry her later. Later, because the young woman insisted on getting married, he started keeping a distance from her. Seeing no other option, the young woman lodged a complaint at the Basavanagudi Women's Police Station.

In relation to this case, a notice has been issued to both of them from Basavanagudi Women's Police Station. A notice has been issued to Ranganath to appear for the hearing. A notice has been issued to the young woman to appear at the station with appropriate documents.

On the other side Ranganath also filed a counter-complaint after the young woman filed a complaint that she believed that she was going to get married. A complaint has been filed against the young woman in Mysore's Vijayanagar police station that she is blackmailing and demanding him to pay Rs 15 lakhs by keeping the photo and audio. In this regard, the Vijayanagar police station has registered an FIR against a Bangalore-based young woman and Srinivas and started an investigation.

In general, the young woman and Ranganath have filed a complaint against each other. Now the police have to find out the truth of this case after investigation.