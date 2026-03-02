Women-led ‘Saras Mela’ records Rs 1.34 cr turnover

Mangaluru: The nine-day national exhibition-cum-sale of products made by women self-help groups (SHGs), ‘Namma Saras Mela-2026’, concluded at the Karavali Grounds here on Saturday, recording total transactions of ₹1.34 crore.

Organised by the Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (KSRLPS) under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, in collaboration with the district administration and civic authorities, the mela brought together SHGs from 20 states as well as all districts of Karnataka.

According to organisers, sales touched ₹1,34,44,970 by the end of the event, which began on February 20. A total of 120 stalls displayed handicrafts, handlooms, textiles, processed food items and value-added rural products. An additional 30 food stalls served regional cuisines from across India.

The highest sales were recorded by Ratnabali SHG from Hooghly, West Bengal, which clocked ₹8.69 lakh. Radhamadhav NRLM SHG, also from West Bengal, secured second place with ₹5.11 lakh, while Marutinandan SHG from Gujarat recorded ₹4.42 lakh.

Visitors were drawn to Andhra Kalamkari and Telangana Pochampally sarees, Manipuri handlooms, Assam bamboo crafts, Odisha handicrafts and Rajasthani cotton bedspreads. Karnataka’s traditional products — including Mysore inlay art, Channapatna wooden toys, Kinnal toys from Koppal, Ilkal and Molakalmuru sarees, Dharwad embroidery and millet-based food products — also saw strong demand.

An ‘Akka Food Court’ offered regional delicacies ranging from North Karnataka girmit and jackfruit holige to Mangaluru neer dosa, ragi mudde and Hyderabadi biryani. Evening cultural programmes featuring music and dance performances were organised in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture.

Daily training sessions were conducted for SHG women on branding, packaging, financial planning, banking services and livelihood opportunities. Officials said the state has mobilised over 3.07 lakh SHGs covering more than 32 lakh families under rural and urban livelihood missions, aiming to promote women’s economic empowerment.