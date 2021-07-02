Workers from north India sneak into Kodagu, aggravate Covid situation

Madikeri: The number of Covid cases has not come under control in Kodagu district despite all efforts by the State government. While all other districts are recording lower positivity rate, Kodagu reported a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent on Friday. Other districts are moving to unlock process with positivity rates of 2-3 per cent, the situation in the district worries the administration.



The people blame the district administration for not taking stringent steps to check the entry of people from outside the State. The State government has made it mandatory for travelers from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry a negative RT PCR test report not older than 72 hours to enter the State. But many people are said to be using shortcuts to enter Kodagu from Kerala.

Speaking to The Hans India on Friday, 'Akhila Kodava Samaja youth wing' president Chammatira Pravin said that labourers are coming from Assam and Northern states to Kodagu easily without facing any problems. These labourers come to work in coffee estates by private vehicles.

Though the district administration has closed hotels, lodges and home-stays, and imposed lockdown till July 5, many owners are contravening the rules and entertaining the guests. In a raid conducted on Thursday night on a resort near Sunticoppa by the Somwarpet tahsildar, eight tourists from Mysuru and resort owner were booked.